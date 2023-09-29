Maya Benberry admitted she’s skeptical about her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s intentions amid his budding romance with Taylor Swift.

“The only reason that I question the genuineness of the relationship is because he’s talking to the media a lot,” Maya, 31, told Inside Edition on Thursday, September 28.

Maya dated Travis, 33, after she competed on his 2016 E! reality dating show, Catching Kelce. However, their love wasn’t meant to be, and they split after ​several months of dating.

Shortly after rumors began to spread that Taylor, 33, and Travis are spending time together, Maya seemingly shaded the “Cardigan” singer and alleged that Travis is a “cheater.”

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Maya told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 26.

However, she also reportedly “liked” a comment from an Instagram user calling Taylor a “5” and stating, “And Travis gotta hold the L he out side in public with a FRAIL GAIL Taylor Swift.”

Shortly after Maya made the claims, a source close to Travis denied the cheating accusations. “They dated for about five months, there was no time to cheat,” the source told Life & Style.

While speaking to Inside Edition, Maya revealed she received backlash from Taylor’s “aggressive” fans for “liking” the shady comment. “It’s really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase,” she said, insisting that she doesn’t have anything against the singer.

The NFL star revealed he asked Taylor out and invited her to watch him play football during a September 22 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium],” he said, referencing the Eras tour show he attended in July. “You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

Taylor shocked fans when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24, and sat in his suite next to his mom, Donna Kelce. The “Love Story” singer cheered on Travis as he scored a touchdown.

Following the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together in his vintage convertible. The Ohio native reportedly rented out a local restaurant for their dinner date, where they were later joined by some of his teammates, friends and family.

Travis reflected on the date during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, and is presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he shared. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

After noting that “everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Travis said that the “Enchanted” singer “looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Travis also stated that he loved watching Taylor spend quality time with Donna, 70. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s–t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he told Jason, 35.