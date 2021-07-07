Scott Disick and Maluma surprised fans when they began fighting via Twitter on Tuesday, July 6. Why are the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Colombian singer feuding? Keep reading for everything we know.

“WTF with this guy @maluma,” Scott, 38, wrote, adding a face with a monocle emoji. The “Créeme” artist, 27, then fired back, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”

What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine? https://t.co/eAMbaa8zRa — MALUMA (@maluma) July 6, 2021

“I didn’t have to try that hard. Get over yourself your [sic] a joke,” the Flip It Like Disick star responded while tagging the “Park” artist.

Some fans are begging for more context as to what’s going on between the two, but many followers are speculating it’s simply a publicity stunt. A few commenters pointed to a rumor that Scott will appear in Maluma’s new music video where some sort of love triangle will transpire. Others speculated they may be working on a product collaboration.

It’s unclear what sparked the seemingly random social media tiff, but it came as a shock to fans because Scott and Maluma have become increasingly close as of late. The Talentless founder and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, have been spending a lot of time in Miami, where the Latin singer currently resides. The New York native has even updated his look by dyeing his hair pink and then blond, which is very reminiscent of how Maluma usually keeps his own locks.

“Missin Miami,” the reality star captioned a photo of him and the “Pa Ti” artist on May 22. “Miss u [sic] too,” Maluma responded with a laughing emoji. Scott also shared a snapshot of himself laughing alongside the “Qué Pena” singer and David Einhorn, founder of Papi Steak, for the restauranteur’s birthday in April.

Kim Kardashian sparked dating rumors with Maluma after they posed for a photo together while she was visiting Miami. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, shut down speculation during the KUWTK reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.

“No, I’m not dating either one—not Van Jones, not Maluma. I’ve known him, I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice,” she said. As for the “Sin Contrato” artist, he’s been romantically linked to architect Susana Gomez since April.