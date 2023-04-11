Despite Scott Disick‘s noticeable absence from his children’s Easter celebration at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and the talentless founder share a close bond, an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Kris has maintained a solid relationship with Scott despite the ups and downs he’s had with the family over the years,” ​the source says. “[She] always had a soft spot for Scott. He’s like another son to her and makes sure he’s included.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Scott’s three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, all spent the April 8 weekend with their mother and their cousins, which family members documented via Instagram photos and videos. They were treated to personalized Easter buckets of pricey goodies, with Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster scoring a Prada purse inside her trove of gifts.

While Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, 47, wasn’t seen in the photos she shared, his presence was definitely felt. She posted a photo of Reign in the passenger’s seat of the couple’s vintage convertible orange Chevy Blazer. The Poosh founder also showed a picture of her left hand holding onto the steering wheel, proudly displaying her huge diamond engagement ring and diamond wedding band from Travis.

Kourtney shared several photos of herself wearing just a pinstripe shirt and no pants while posing with purple tulips on a sofa. She also included a snapshot of a place setting for two at the family’s dining table for Easter brunch, indicating Travis may have been with her.

Ever since Kourtney and Travis married in May 2022, Scott, 39, has been less of a presence at Kardashian family events. He attends parties related to the former couple’s children, but Travis makes sure to keep his distance. The Blink-182 drummer seemingly wasn’t at Mason birthday party on December 17, 2022, due to “tension” between the two men, a separate source told Life & Style at the time.

“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” the source said of the pair’s strained relationship. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”

The insider added that Kourtney is “happy to coparent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line.”