It appears that Khloé Kardashian may finally make her Met Gala debut at this year’s event – at least that’s what fans are speculating after the star shared a behind-the-scenes look of her laser facial.

“Self care with my favorite,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, said alongside three photos of the appointment shared via Instagram Story on Friday, April 29. “Thank you for the best non-invasive lasers and treatments,” she added, while tagging her doctor, Simon Nourian.

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

“You always make me look and feel my most beautiful,” she continued.

Khloé’s skin was glowing as Doctor Nourian worked his laser magic. The Kardashians star wore a high neck, black top with hoop earrings and her hair pulled back in a tight top knot as she relaxed in a white chair.

The photos come just days ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, leading some fans to speculate that the youngest Kardashian sister is prepping for Monday’s big event.

Khloé is the only Kardashian, besides older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has seemingly not been lucky enough to score a coveted invite to the event. Her absence in previous years sparked rumors that the Good American founder was banned from the gala.

Khloe shut down those rumors In September 2021. “Absolutely NOT true,” she wrote via Twitter in response to a fan’s question, asking her to “please clarify” the rumor.

This year’s event – which was postponed to September last year and canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – marks the gala’s return to its normal first Monday in May schedule.

Khloé isn’t the only Kardashian sister expecting to make her Met Gala debut on Monday, May 2. While mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all veterans of the annual gala, sister Kourtney, 43, has yet to grace the iconic red carpet.

Though Kourtney, 43, has been making waves by packing on the PDA with fiancé Travis Barker in Milan, Italy this week, fans are hoping to get a glimpse of the happy couple on Monday night in New York City.

Youngest sister, Kylie, 24, is expected to make her return at this year’s event after skipping the 2021 gala while she was pregnant with her second child.

If all goes as fans are hoping, this will be the first year that we see all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies grace the Met Gala red carpet.