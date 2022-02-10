All business! Zahara Jolie-Pitt brought out a very stylish look, matching mom Angelina Jolie as the pair traveled to Washington, D.C., for a very important initiative. The fashionable teen donned a black shift mini dress while adding a light brown belted knee-length coat over it as the pair took part in the U.S. Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act on Wednesday, February 9.

Angelina, 46, looked so polished and chic for the event. She wore a classic black suit with a longer jacket that belted at the waist with a knee-length pencil skirt. The Eternals star added a string of pearls around her neck for a very Washington, D.C., look.

Zahara, 17, who’s father is Brad Pitt, wore her hair in long blue braids to give a pop of color against her more muted outfit. With all the walking that Zahara and Angelina did in and around the U.S. Capitol for the event, Z made sure she had comfy shoes on that still showed her stylish youthfulness, wearing black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars sneakers.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA

The actress and humanitarian let fans know how happy she was to have Zahara along with her to calm her nerves as Angelina spoke alongside a group of U.S. lawmakers as the event’s press conference, including Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California and more high-powered politicians.

Next to an Instagram photo, Angelina shared going over her speech while Zahara looked down at the pages, the Maleficent star wrote, “Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators. I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference,” adding the hashtag “nervous mom.”

During her speech, a visibly emotional Angelina told reporters, “I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late,” continuing, “The women who have suffered through this system with little or no support, who still carry the pain and trauma of their abuse. The young adults who have survived abuse and have emerged stronger, not because of the child protective system, but despite it. And the women and children who have died, who could have been saved.”

The domestic violence and sexual assault law was signed in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton but lapsed in 2018. The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the bill in 2021. The Senate still needs 60 votes to pass their updated and modernized version.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.