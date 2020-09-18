Hot couple alert! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima and boyfriend Eric Nichols seem happier than ever these days and love flaunting their sweet relationship on social media.

Larissa first appeared on the TLC show during season 6, which documented her relationship to ex-husband Colt Johnson. She moved to Las Vegas from Brazil for her ex, but the reality starlet filed for divorce in January 2019. The paperwork was finalized in April 2019.

The OnlyFans influencer found love again when she met Eric on Tinder. They publicly announced their romance via Instagram in February 2019. Although they split seven months later in September 2019, the duo got back together in March 2020 and are completely smitten over each other. Fans even got to see their relationship on 90DF when the real estate agent cared for Larissa after she got plastic surgery in February and August.

“I got a surprise with him, he’s 28 years old, I’m 34 and it seems like he’s older than me, has more experience than I. So, I felt very cared for,” Larissa raved about her beau at the time. “My family is very happy, they told Eric they are very happy and that he did a great job. I felt like he is kind of [a] husband for me because he’s been doing things for me like we are married. He really took care, he put the ice on my face. The doctors said, ‘Oh my gosh, he did a great job. I never saw a patient so take care of like he did with you.’”

As far as what’s next for the happy couple, Larissa exclusively told Life & Style she hopes to have a “traditional American wedding” before starting a family with Eric.

“Yeah, we talk about this,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star dished. “He says, ‘Oh I want to have kids with you,’ this and that. He talked already to my family. He is learning Portuguese. We have plans to marry one day but not now. Now we want to make money together, we want to buy a house, we want to achieve a lot of goals.” They’re on their way because Larissa announced on September 17 that they “closed” on a house in Colorado Springs.

Larissa is a mom to son Arry and daughter Luana from previous relationships, and they currently reside in her home country of Brazil. She noted that having little ones with her current man will be a ways off still. “In the future, maybe, but not now!” she quipped with a laugh. “Not now, two years!”

