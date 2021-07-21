Girls day on the job! Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker got a private tour of Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics offices in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, July 20.

The 15-year-old shared an Instagram Story video while walking into the front doors of the office and stepping into the lobby, as well as a Boomerang clip of a wall of meticulously organized lip kits. Her dad’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared snapshots from her youngest sister’s office, seemingly implying she was with Alabama during the tour. “A little after hours visit,” she captioned a photo of a few meeting tables in front of the “Kylie” logo on a wall.

It’s no surprise to see Alabama getting the VIP treatment at Kylie’s booming business. Kourtney, 42, has been all about hanging out with Alabama and Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, since the pair made their relationship Instagram official in February. Aside from family trips the couple has taken with their kids, Kourtney has been spotted spending one-on-one time with the Blink-182 drummer’s girls on several occasions.

An insider previously gushed to Life & Style that Travis’ son, Landon Barker, and daughters think Kourtney is “cool” and are totally on board with her romance with their father. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the source revealed at the time. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Atiana, 22, is just as smitten with the reality star as a stepmother-figure. “Like Alabama, she grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinks Kourtney is pretty cool,” the insider added. Travis shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Shanna, 46, shares Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya. As for Kourtney, she shares her three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney’s famous family is convinced “marriage is almost certain” for her and her man — and that an engagement is “imminent,” an additional source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Alabama’s tour of Kylie’s offices with Kourtney!