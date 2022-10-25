While many fans know how three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman looks in a leotard, she’s become a total fashion queen since retiring from the sport. Her red carpet looks are always stylish, and often feature daring braless looks.

One of the events where Aly shows off her gorgeous glam side is the annual ESPY Awards. In 2022, she donned a plunging deep pink off-the-shoulder gown by Pamella Roland, which was one of her best red carpet looks to date. The former athlete clearly loved how she looked in the dress, as she shared several photos in it before the ceremony and on her way in a limo via her Instagram page.

Another event Aly shines at is the Time 100 annual gala. She donned a strapless zebra-style print gown in 2022, while killing it in a super stylish silver satin jumpsuit with a belted waistline and an open front in 2018.

The six-time Olympic medal-winning athlete has been open about how she had body issues during her years of competition. “When I was training, it was very focused on my weight and how I looked. That was really difficult,” she told Marie Claire in a March 2022 interview.

“Now that I’m not competing anymore, I really try to focus on working out to feel good and for my mental health. I try to focus on doing workouts that make me feel relaxed, happy, and confident, instead of working out to look a certain way,” Aly continued. “The way I feel mentally is the most important thing for me, personally, right now, and it’s really nice to work on shifting that focus. Especially, for me, coming from a gymnastics background, you know we’re competing in a leotard and we’re judged on how we’re performing and also on how we look, and that can get unhealthy very quickly.”

“Part of being human is going through ups and downs and learning about ourselves. We can’t have positive thoughts all of the time, but it’s a journey,” Aly explained. “We’re all just trying to learn more about ourselves and about what makes us happy. Personally, I’ve found that when I’m present and doing things I love―like when I’m gardening and when I’m laughing with friends―I’m not thinking about being self-conscious about my body. So, I try to do things that make me feel present.”

Scroll down for Aly’s most amazing red carpet moments in photos.