If you need a pick-me-up, this should do the trick! Amber Rose shared a video of her 6-month-old son Slash Electric Edwards taken by his brother Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 7, on April 20, and it’s obvious the two boys share the sweetest bond. While the adorable baby made silly faces, his big brother just couldn’t stop giggling!

“Brothers,” the 36-year-old mama captioned the series of Instagram Stories with a heart-eyes emoji. Baby Slash gave a big smile to the camera and Bash began laughing hysterically off-screen. “Oh my gosh, Slash you are so funny! Baby Wavy, your face is funny!” We just can’t get over that precious nickname!

The mother of two welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards in October 2019. A.E. revealed the exciting news on Instagram, gushing about his girlfriend. “Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my [son] in 2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.” Amber coparents her older son Bash with rapper Wiz Khalifa, and the little cutie is clearly the best big brother around.

“They love each other SOOOO MUCH! 🥰👶🏽,” Amber captioned a photo of the two boys cuddled up on January 29. It’s clear Bash is a very sweet and nurturing kid in general, and he has no problem sharing the spotlight with his mini-me. However, Amber gave him a very special shout-out all his own on his birthday.

“My Baby turns 7 today and I’m super emotional 😥,” she wrote on February 21. “He’s my LIFE!!!! He’s growing up so fast! I have the smartest most genuine lil sweet pumpkin pie in the world. He’s such a good boy and is excelling in every subject in school. I’m the proudest mommy. Happy Birthday to my heart and soul! My twin!”

Even before welcoming little Slash (who he’s obsessed with) A.E. got some good parenting practice with Bash. The duo is definitely close, with the music exec even calling Bash “his [heart emoji] 4 life” on Instagram in August 2019. It’s obvious there’s so much love in this sweet blended family, and we can’t get enough!