Too cute. Comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share her “#firstpicture” with now-husband Chris Fischer — and, of course, the photo is just as sweet (and as ~them~) as you’d expect.

In the adorable snapshot, the 38-year-old’s head can be seen popping out from the bottom left corner as she snagged a selfie of herself and the chef, 40, as he was driving and drinking coffee. Needless to say, the cute candid is everything we love and expect from the funny pair.

Fans and followers flocked to the comments section to send love to the married couple. “Cutie patooties,” one fan gushed, while another added, “#CoupleGoals!” A third user gushed, “So freaking adorable,” while a forth follower added, “Your hubby is very cute ;)”

It’s no surprise to see the blonde beauty gushing over her husband of two years. In fact, on her second wedding anniversary, she shouted out her sweet hubby on Instagram. “It’s my anniversary to marrying this guy. I’m really glad we got married,” she captioned a photo of her beau sleeping on February 13.

“Our baby was sick and got his first fever this week. And, I cried hard, and Chris was solid as a rock,” the Trainwreck star praised her man. “Anyone else cry the first time their baby got sick?”

Amy and Chris have been some of the best celebrity parents ever to their son, Gene Fischer, who was born in May 2019. In January, the Manhattan native revealed she and her husband were pursuing in vitro fertilization to give their son a sibling down the line.

“Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” the Inside Amy Schumer star captioned an Instagram selfie on February 14. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low-level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop-off, right?”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for this happy couple when it comes to being parents.