As A-listers flock to the 2020 Oscars red carpet on February 9, you may wonder if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Despite stunning at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes, the two did not attend the iconic awards show.

The songstress has been wowing all awards season long with her fiancé after starring in Hustlers. Although J. Lo wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, fans were anxiously awaiting to see if the couple would step out for the last big show of the season. Hopes were especially high after the pair skipped the Grammys red carpet.

Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

We’re still not over the 50-year-old’s performance with Shakira during Super Bowl LIV. Their high-energy musical mashup was incredible and many fans raved that it was the best show in recent memory. J. Lo has made a huge splash over the past few months with her big game performance and award-nominated movie, and A-Rod has been by her side through it all.

The 44-year-old sent the sweetest message of support after her loss at the 2020 Golden Globes. “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion,” the former MLB player wrote on Instagram. “To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.”

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/ Instagram

Jennifer shares 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Alex raises daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with ex Cynthia Scurtis. “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it,” he added. Too cute!

We will forever stan Jennifer and Alex’s supportive relationship!