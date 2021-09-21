Ariana Grande Is Bringing Her Style to ‘The Voice’: See Her Outfits Week After Week

Fashionista! Ariana Grande is bringing her personal style as a judge on The Voice, and she looks absolutely incredible in a large, red swivel chair next to fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

This is the “Positions” singer’s first time appearing on the singing competition show. She is reportedly the highest-paid coach in history, with her contract raking in an estimated $20 to $25 million for her work on season 21, iHeartRadio’s Rob Shuter reported on his “Naughty But Nice” podcast in March.

That being said, Ari has some lofty goals set for her team. “I’ve been watching The Voice for years, and I wanted to be a coach. This is my first season, and I’d like to think I’m here to win,” the “God Is a Woman” singer said.

If Team Ariana won season 21, she would be only the third coach in history to be victorious during their debut season. Kelly was victorious during her first attempt as coach in 2018 with Brynn Cartelli while Team John won in 2019 with Maelyn Jarmon.

The “34+35” artist admitted being a coach has definitely exceeded her expectations during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop on September 16.

“It’s just been exciting to be so moved in the moment that you turn your chair,” the Florida native explained. “Maybe you went into it thinking, ‘Oh, I know what kind of voices I’m going to turn for,’ and then someone’s performance completely surprises you, and you’re like, ‘Wow.’”

The Grammy winner admitted she thought it was “going to be easy” choosing the right singers for her team, but it actually proved to be “so hard” given all the amazing talent.

All in all, Ariana is thrilled to be part of something “inspiring” and positive for both the contestants and viewers.

“I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight. “It always has the best energy. It’s such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing.”

Ariana’s outfits have also been inspired this season. Keep scrolling for photos!