If you’re a big fan of Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, then it’s safe to say you’ve noticed the pair’s son, Matteo, looks just like his daddy! In fact, more often than not, fans can’t help but point out the similarities on social media.

“He’s literally a mini Artem,” one user commented on Nikki’s October 28 Instagram post. “He has such strong features for a baby. Already absolutely gorgeous! Exactly his daddy’s face and hair,” added another.

Of course, the longtime Total Bellas star, 37, is fully aware that Matteo, who was born in July 2020, gets his looks from the Dancing With the Stars pro — and even tries to get in on the action! “Twinning with daddy’s little,” Nikki captioned a photo of herself and the precious 4-month-old wearing matching winter coats on November 29.

Prior to the soon-to-be husband and wife finding out the sex of their child, Artem, 38, actually admitted he was nervous to have a son. “He’s hoping for a girl— that’s what he really wants!” Nikki previously told Life & Style.

“He’s hoping for a girl because he told me, he goes, ‘Well, I’ve been a dancer my whole life so I really know how to work with women/girls,'” the California native added. “He goes, ‘I don’t know how to play American sports so if we have a boy, I don’t know what to do besides dance!'”

Artem initially expressed his desire to have a daughter during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast” in March. “I can take her to dance classes,” the reality TV personality said. “I would do my partner’s hair at one point. I know I can do that and take care of those things. It might sound crazy … but that’s, to me, the most relatable. Even when I’m with my guy friends, we talk about dancing or creating a show.”

Since then, it’s clear the Russian-born talent and his son have an incredible bond, and who knows? Maybe Artem will one day be a #GirlDad. In the meantime, let’s fawn over his sweetest twinning moments with Matteo so far! Scroll through the gallery to see photos.