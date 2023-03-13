Ashley Graham Cohosts the Oscars in a Daring Mesh Skirt: See Photos of the Model’s Two-Piece Outfit

She’s a star! Model Ashley Graham cohosted the 95th Oscars pre-show on ABC and dominated the red carpet in her sexy custom Alberta Ferretti outfit.

Before heading to the Dolby Center to attend to her hosting duties, Ashley, 35, posted photos of her black two-piece ensemble that featured a daring sparkly, mesh skirt and elegant cape top.

“It’s almost SHOWTIME! … THANK YOU @albertaferretti for this amazing custom look,” she captioned her Sunday, March 12 Instagram post.

Ashley’s hair and makeup perfectly completed the modern grunge look, and she got her glam done by celebrity makeup artist ​Ivan Nunez for Hollywood’s biggest night.

“We wanted to go for a classic Hollywood glamour look with a twist. I was heavily inspired by the sharp graphic lines of the gown! So I gave her a beautiful, sharp, smoked out liner moment,” Ivan told Revlon.

The Los Angeles-based makeup artist glammed Ashley’s picture-perfect face using all Revlon products like the brand’s Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation, Colorstay Day to Night Eyeshadow-Quad in Moonlit and ColorStay Longwear Lip Liner in Sienna.

While the former Sports Illustrated cover model killed her cohosting duties alongside Vanessa Hudgens, she experienced an awkward moment with actor Hugh Grant.

Ashley didn’t ask the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star anything out of the ordinary during their interview. While only getting a few questions in, the body-positivity activist asked what designer Hugh was wearing and which actors he was rooting for to win. She even praised him for his role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, only to get shut down by his unpleasant response.

“I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” he responded, adding that he “almost” enjoyed the experience.

After the interview concluded, fans noticed Hugh raise his eyebrows and roll his eyes, and they quickly rallied behind Ashley – especially in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“You look amazing! Hugh Grant? What an ass. You really handled that interview well,” one fan wrote.

“Hugh Grant did you dirty!!!! You were amazing and looked fab,” a second person wrote, while another wrote, “Stunning beauty, Brava to you for putting up with the epic bulls–t that is Hugh Grant.”

This isn’t Ashley’s first rodeo when it comes to hosting red carpets, and she’s become such a pro interviewing Hollywood’s A-list celebrities over the years!

Keep scrolling to see Ashley’s semi see-through outfit at the 95th Oscars.