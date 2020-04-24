At least he’s self-aware? Former Bachelor Peter Weber acknowledged that he may not be a favorite among his exes following his recent drama with Madison Prewett, but that doesn’t mean he has a bad relationship with all of the season 24 ladies.

“Throwback in honor of the NFL draft,” the pilot, 28, wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday, April 24, while regramming a video contestant Mykenna Dorn posted of herself giving a play-by-play while rewatching the football group date from Peter’s season. “Cheering on my girls (that still like me). @Mykenna I agree you should’ve been drafted,” he added.

Proving they’re still totally cool, Mykenna shared his response and teased, “hahaha Pete, still low-key mad you made us play football … but it’s okay I forgive you.”

It seems like some of Peter’s exes aren’t quite as forgiving. As fans of the franchise know, Peter’s runner-up-turned-winner-turned-ex Madison gave a tell-all interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast about her breakup with the leading man, and she didn’t hold back. The 24-year-old claimed Peter reached out to her just days before he was spotted in Chicago with ex Kelley Flanagan, saying “he was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’ You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together, and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend? … It just feels a little hurtful.”

ABC (2)

Of course, his first choice, Hannah Ann Sluss, seems to have similar feelings about the airline hunk. After he dumped her to pursue his runner-up, she described his manhood as “cauliflower” because it’s “bland.” Yikes. On top of that, she admitted she “felt so betrayed” because she was “very committed to making it work,” and Peter still chose to end things.

At least Peter still seems to have Kelley on his side … and, of course, his parents. Both of them showed their approval for Peter’s blossoming romance with Kelley when she shared a photo with her dog on April 19. While Peter’s mom, Barbara, commented a bunch of red heart emojis, his dad, Peter Sr., added “best friends” with a heart-eyes emoji. Here’s hoping that positivity only continues!