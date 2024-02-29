Brielle Biermann hinted at how her parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s messy split influenced her decision to keep her romance with Billy Seidl out of the spotlight until announcing their engagement.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 28, to answer questions just two days after she announced her engagement to Billy, 24.

“All of my relationships have been really public and given, you know, everything that’s going on right now, I just decided I wanted to be a little more private with things that were important to me,” Brielle told her fans, alluding to Kim, 45, and Kroy’s split. “I get criticized on every single thing I do 24/7 and I didn’t want any criticism on this. I didn’t want anybody to affect what we had going on.”

Brielle also opened up about the engagement, admitting she was “not expecting the proposal at all.”

“We’re together 24/7, I was like, ‘There’s no way this guy’s gonna be able to get a ring without me knowing. How’s he gonna ask Kroy?'” she explained before revealing that Billy did ask her father, 38, for his blessing “a while ago.”

Brielle added that she and Billy first met in the Bahamas more than a year ago, though they didn’t immediately start dating. However, they began a whirlwind romance once they realized they had feelings for each other and started living together.

The Bravo star shocked fans on Monday, February 26, when she announced their engagement. “Forever with you,” she captioned several photos from the engagement via Instagram.

While Kroy hasn’t publicly addressed Brielle’s engagement, Kim showed her support in her own Instagram post. “I’m so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy!” she wrote alongside snapshots from the proposal. “It’s the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Brielle revealed her plans to walk down the aisle amid Kroy and Kim’s nasty divorce. The former couple – who tied the knot in 2011 – first revealed their plans to divorce in May 2023 when the retired athlete filed paperwork to terminate their marriage. However, they seemingly worked through their issues when Kim filed documents asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice” in July 2023, according to court documents viewed by Life & Style at the time.

Unfortunately, the reconciliation didn’t last long and Kroy filed for divorce for a second time in August 2023. The exes have made plenty of shocking public claims against each other amid their split, including Kroy’s allegations that his ex has a gambling problem.

While Kroy is not Brielle’s biological father, the Montana native adopted her and her sister Ariana Biermann in 2012 following his wedding to Kim.