Brittany Matthews Wows in Red Bikini on Maui Vacation 3 Months Postpartum: ‘Unbothered’
Looking great in paradise! bikini body just keeps getting even tighter, three months after she gave birth to their daughter Sterling. The fitness trainer wowed in a red two-piece while on vacation in Maui, where she flaunted her tight abs and toned figure.‘ fiancée ‘
The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder proved to be her own best spokesperson, as she was seen in two Instagram photos on June 3 where she leaned against a palm tree. The 25-year-old rested her right foot against the trunk, allowing her toned thigh to be lifted for her poses.
Brittany’s bikini featured a tight, push-up top with a bow in the center of her chest. The “V” cut bottoms rode high on her hips, but dipped down low in front to better display the beauty’s completely flat and fit abs.
Next to the photos of Brittany enjoying her Hawaiian getaway, she wrote that she was “unbothered.” Between relaxing on a tropical island and looking that good in a bikini just three months postpartum, it’s obvious to see why she feels that way!
The Texas native and her 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback fiancé have been on an extended vacation in Maui, where Patrick was able to show some serious romance towards his high school sweetheart.
On May 28, Brittany shared a video of their most loved up moments during their trip. In one scene, she showed off a candlelit table covered with pink and red rose petals. She then held up a customized menu that read “Patrick and Brittany” at the top, where delicious items included grilled lobster and mahi-mahi. And it all went down inside their luxury beachside rental home.
Brittany then included a series of scenes of the couple having some quality one-on-one time away from parenting duties. They laid on beach towels together with the ocean behind them, cuddled under a blanket on the balcony outside of their bedroom while watching the sunset, and even sweetly planted kisses on each other while covered in sand.
Patrick did a bit of work during their Hawaiian getaway, even though it was hardly a chore for the golf-lover. He brought several of his Chiefs teammates, including tight end Travis Kelce and guard Kyle Long, over to Maui for the first annual 15 and The Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic on June 1. The 2020 Super Bowl MVP finished third in his own tournament, which raised money for Patrick’s charity.
In a series of photos Brittany posted to her Instagram account on June 7, she could be seen hugging and kissing Patrick during and after the golf tournament. She gushed, “Supporting you never gets old❤️,” which is something Brittany’s been doing since Patrick were teenagers.