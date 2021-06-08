Looking great in paradise! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée Brittany Matthews‘ bikini body just keeps getting even tighter, three months after she gave birth to their daughter Sterling. The fitness trainer wowed in a red two-piece while on vacation in Maui, where she flaunted her tight abs and toned figure.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder proved to be her own best spokesperson, as she was seen in two Instagram photos on June 3 where she leaned against a palm tree. The 25-year-old rested her right foot against the trunk, allowing her toned thigh to be lifted for her poses.

Brittany’s bikini featured a tight, push-up top with a bow in the center of her chest. The “V” cut bottoms rode high on her hips, but dipped down low in front to better display the beauty’s completely flat and fit abs.

Photo Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Next to the photos of Brittany enjoying her Hawaiian getaway, she wrote that she was “unbothered.” Between relaxing on a tropical island and looking that good in a bikini just three months postpartum, it’s obvious to see why she feels that way!

The Texas native and her 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback fiancé have been on an extended vacation in Maui, where Patrick was able to show some serious romance towards his high school sweetheart.