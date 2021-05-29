She’s sizzling, y’all! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, flaunted her ~assets~ in a sexy orange thong bikini just three months after giving birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Sterling Skye.

The 25-year-old shared the sexy snapshot to her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 28. In the photo, Brittany rocked sunglasses and laid out on a towel on her stomach in front of a body of water.

This isn’t the first time the personal trainer has shown off her behind in a swimsuit since welcoming her bundle of joy in February. Brittany shared a similar picture in a black bikini with her bum on full display in March, just three weeks after Sterling’s arrival. In fact, the new mother is incredibly dedicated to toning up her postpartum body.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder has been regularly updating fans with her postpartum fitness progress, as well as videos of her workouts, via Instagram. Most of the time, the Texas native can be found breaking a sweat with her future husband’s little brother, TikToker Jackson Mahomes.

However, Brittany has been vocal about how she embraced her body and its changes during her pregnancy — including when a group of Instagram trolls left rude comments about her figure on stunning photos from a maternity shoot in February.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” she clapped back at the replies. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, and the Kansas City NWSL owner got engaged in September 2020. The dynamic duo started dating eight years prior, when Patrick was a freshman and Brittany was a sophomore. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” she gushed via Instagram after their engagement. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”