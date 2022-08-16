Carrie Underwood is a red carpet pro with the number of times she’s been up for major awards during her career — as well as her 12 years cohosting the Country Music Association Awards — that she’s provided some truly incredible fashion moments, including ones where she’s wowed while going braless.

Now that she’s a mom of two, welcoming son Isaiah Fisher in 2015, followed by another little boy, Jacob Fisher, in 2019, both of whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher, Carrie doesn’t dress as daring as she once did. But she still knows how to dazzle when it comes to flaunting her incredible, gym-honed body.

The Oklahoma native revealed how difficult it is to make a mark in country music as a woman during a 2014 interview with Billboard. “It seems women are expected to be so much more than men, which means we have to work that much harder,” she explained.

Not only that, the “Cry Pretty” hitmaker shared how women are expected be “perfect” when it comes to fashion, hair and makeup. “We’re the ones under the microscope. We’re expected to sound perfect. We’re expected to look perfect all the time. We’re expected to be style-setters, whereas the boys roll onto the stage in their jeans, T-shirts and baseball caps,” Carrie told the publication.

She added, “I don’t know what we all can do to change this. But I do hope it does change. I would love to see more women making their mark in the music that I love so much.”

Carrie has certainly left her mark on country music. The bio on her homepage notes that she has “sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 No. 1 singles (14 of which she cowrote) and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.”

The 2005 American Idol champ has a slew of awards to prove how much her music is loved and respected by the industry and her peers. She’s won eight Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards and countless other trophies and honors throughout her illustrious career.

Carrie announced in 2019 that after 12 years, she was stepping down as the cohost of the annual CMAs, She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.” During those dozen years, Carrie provided fans with multiple costume changes, mind-blowing fashion and of course, her incredible talent.

Scroll down to see photos Carrie’s best braless looks over the years.