New year, new ‘do! Since 2022 began, a number of celebrities have undergone a major hair makeover by getting a bob hairstyle for a brand-new look. The cut is easy to maintain, light and flirty, and can still be styled into a glam red carpet look. And for when stars are ready for a change, the bob is easy to grow out, as one doesn’t have to deal with evening out messier layers that come with other shorter styles such as shag ‘dos.

Lea Michele has been absolutely loving her new bob hairstyle. The Glee alum was one of the first stars to jump on the 2022 bob bandwagon. In a January 4 Instagram photo, the mother of one, who shares son Ever Leo with husband Zandy Reich, showed how she was fresh from the salon after getting her long hair chopped off to just below her shoulders. Lea called herself “2022 ready” in the caption. Ever since, she’s been flaunting her gorgeous new style via Instagram photos from snowy ski getaways to running errands around New York City, looking so stunning!

Singer Kesha said goodbye to her long blonde locks by debuting a chopped, dark brown bob on January 28 via Instagram. “Haircut n nails n s—t,” the “Die Young” songstress captioned her stunning look as she went makeup free in the snapshot. The new cut and color showed off Kesha’s lovely green eyes and beautiful facial features.

She wasn’t the only one who kicked off January with the style. Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston showed off her sleek new bob after getting her chest-length brown hair cut to just above her shoulders in a January 26 Instagram photo. “While I loved having a natural long look, I knew I was ready for something new in 2022,” the reality star told her followers.

Kar-Jenner fans will no doubt be on the lookout to see which of the sisters turns to a bob haircut first in 2022. Kourtney Kardashian is already there, as she got her shortest chop in many years when she debuted an above the chin bob in August 2021. “Kourtney always had [it in] the back of her mind [to] one day to cut her hair short,” her longtime stylist Peter Savic told People at the time, adding, “It’s a soft, simple and feminine haircut. I cut about eight to ten inches off.”

Scroll down for before and after photos of the cutest celebrity bob haircuts of 2022.