Traylor is Andy Reid-approved! The Kansas City Chiefs coach had nothing but positive things to say about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift while shutting down speculation that the pop star has been a “distraction” to the tight end during football season.

“She’s a good girl and I’m happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all,” Andy, 65, said on the “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast on Monday, January 29. “Travis handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. It hasn’t been a problem at all.”

The coach’s comment comes amid rumors that Taylor, 34, hindered Travis’ focus on the game during the 2023-2024 football season. Though the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII next month during the Sunday, January 28, game against the Baltimore Ravens, critics pointed fingers at his girlfriend every time he made a wrong move in the games leading up to the AFC Championship.

Travis, 34, addressed the concern in a press conference on January 26, reassuring fans that he’s always focused on his game.

“You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on,” he said. “So, you gotta compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception.”

Travis also said that he and Taylor can “avoid listening to anything that’s outside noise” as long as they’re “happy” together.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all,” he added. “The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

Andy has seemingly been rooting for Taylor and Travis since they went public with their romance in September 2023. In fact, the coach once said he noticed an improvement in Travis’ game after the relationship began, so he encouraged his girlfriend to stick around.

“She can stay around all she wants,” Andy said after the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2023. “[Travis keeps] getting better with time.”

The following month, Andy expressed how happy he was for the couple.

“I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”