The passion is hotter than ever for newlyweds Chrishell Stause and G Flip. The Selling Sunset star gushed over her spouse in a Sunday, July 30, Instagram Story, hinting at a NSFW plan.

The “About You” singer, 29, attended the 2023 Logie Awards in their native Australia, which is the country’s version of the U.S.’s Emmys. G Flip — real name Georgia Claire Flipo — wore a black short sleeved shirt and trousers on the red carpet and Chrishell, 42, was apparently turned on.

She posted a photo of G Flip on the red carpet and wrote, “I’m not sure who they are wearing. I’m just VERY sure I would like to take it off,” leaving little to the imagination.

Chrishell and G Flip announced their marriage on May 10 with a slide of the pair kissing at their wedding in an Instagram video featuring the artist’s latest song, “Be Your Man.” It featured moments from the beginning of their romance with “How it started” written across one photo while, “I’m not what you planned” appeared on another as G Flip sang the lyric. Those were followed by slides that read, “Love doesn’t always go as planned” and “Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” over the shot of their nuptials, with Chrishell holding a bouquet of flowers in the air while wearing a white gown as the pair embraced in a small chapel.

The Netflix star announced she was dating the musician during the May 2022 Selling Sunset reunion. “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell explained, adding, “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.” Chrishell added that she met them after starring in one of their music videos.

The Kentucky native expounded their romance to fans in a May 10, 2022, Instagram video, saying, “I just felt in this situation it might be nice to give some context. At this point I think some of you are confused or worried or all of the things.”

“For me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is,” Chrishell continued, adding about G Flip’s use of they/them pronouns, “Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male/female. So, that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

Prior to her marriage to G Flip, Chrishell dated her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim for five months starting in July 2021. She was married to This Is Us alum Justin Hartley for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019.