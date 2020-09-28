Moving on! Demi Lovato shared a message about “healing” and feeling “misunderstood” following her split and broken engagement from fiancé Max Ehrich.

“I knew I was healing when …” the “Cool for the Summer” singer, 28, posted on her Instagram Story during the early hours on Monday, September 28. The list included items like she “enjoyed alone time,” “set boundaries” and “was OK with being misunderstood.”

Courtesy Demi Lovato/Instagram

Life & Style confirmed on September 24 the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and Young and the Restless actor, 29, called it quits after six months of dating. The two began their romance in late March, and Max got down on one knee and proposed in July.

The celebrity couple began feeling the “pressure” surrounding their whirlwind romance and impending nuptials, an insider told In Touch prior to their breakup. The soap star began “feeling overwhelmed” and “smothered” by Demi leading up to their split, the insider noted. “He needs his space. It’s no secret.”

As for the former Disney kid, she had “a lot riding” on their engagement and the “pressure seemed to be getting to her.” Although the famous pair had “love” for each other, the weight of their commitment began “backfiring.”

Max publicly spoke out about their uncoupling on September 26. “Imagine finding out to the [sic] status of your relationship through a tabloid while your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless [dove emoji],” the actor wrote on his Instagram Story.

News of their split came just one week after Demi shut down allegedly fake tweets from Max that showed him gushing over Selena Gomez. The resurfaced social media posts, which the “Confident” singer claimed were edited, showed her former beau comparing her to the Wizards of Waverly Place actress, including writing that Selena was “prettier” than Demi.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict, that’s between them, NOT YOU,” Demi wrote on September 13 to defend the Under the Dome actor. She added there are “more important” things to focus on in 2020.

It looks like Demi is ready to start this new chapter solo.