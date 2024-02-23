Did RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps and Bravo Star Joe Bradley ​Hook Up?

All is fair in love and war in the Bravo universe? The Real Housewives of New York countess Luann de Lesseps and Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley sparked hookup rumors after their flirty appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January. Not only did the alleged cozy exchange raise eyebrows because of their 30-year age gap, but Joe was dating Summer House’s Danielle Olivera at the time.

When Were Luann de Lesseps and Joe Bradley Together?

The reality stars got well acquainted when they both appeared as guests on a pretaped episode of WWHL with Andy Cohen on January 25, 2024. During their time in the clubhouse, the RHONY alum had no problem admitting how “charming” the Republic Garden & Lounge VIP manager was.

“I love Southern boys,” she said, before Joe quickly replied, “I like older women.”

After taping the late-night talk show, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the pair were “all over each other” on January 24. However, a source close to the Southern Hospitality star denied the eyewitness claims to the publication.

Did RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps and Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley ​Hook Up?

He said, she said … they did not hook up.

However, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer admitted that she and Joe had “chemistry” on February 5, after TMZ flagged her down outside a talk show studio.

“And we went out to have drinks. What’s wrong with that? He did not sleep over my house. People love to think those things, of course they do, it’s sexy talk. [But] he has a girlfriend,” she said of Danielle.

Joe revealed he and the Summer House star had split on February 20.

Bravo

Luann ended the interview with a bang by shamelessly sharing that she would definitely sleep with Joe if and when he was single.

“Hell yeah,” she said, adding, “Are you kidding me? … I’m a little bit of a cougar — let’s put it that way.”

Joe, for his part, addressed the hookup rumors during the Southern Hospitality season 2 reunion that aired on February 22.

“I love the MILFS. I’m the mayor of MILF city at Republic,” he told Andy Cohen in the clubhouse.

However, Joe revealed that he was not the mayor of Luann city.

“This is the truth, me and Luann, we got a drink and hit it off,” he explained. “I did cross a line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her. We did not hookup.”

Joe’s Southern Hospitality costar TJ Dinch challenged the denial by quietly telling Mia Alario that “they hooked up.”

“I did not hook up with Luann. I was playfully hanging out with her at the bar. That’s f–king it,” Joe replied. “What would you even insinuate that?”

While searching for the breaking news, Andy chimed in and asked TJ, “What percent sure are you that he did hook up with Luann?”

“99 percent,” the Republic Garden & Lounge bartender revealed.

After the Southern Hospitality season 2 reunion aired, TJ doubled down on his claim via Instagram Stories. TJ shared a screenshot of a DM from Joe that read, “At the end of the day, no one will give a f–k that you broke the news. You’re a supporting character, friend of [rat emoji]. … Truly heartbreaking.”

Courtesy of Instagram/TK Dinch

Joe has yet to respond to TJ’s post.