A little sugar and a lot of spice! At least, that’s what Swifties think Taylor Swift got boyfriend Travis Kelce for Christmas. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted with a mark that looked suspiciously like a hickey on his neck during his game against the New England Patriots in December 2023. But did Taylor really give Travis a hickey?

Did Taylor Swift Give Travis Kelce a Hickey on His Neck?

After photos surfaced of Travis during his game against the Patriots, fans of the “Getaway Car” singer zoomed in on a portion of his neck which showed a vaguely circular red splotch. Swifties immediately believed it was a hickey left by Taylor.

“Is this what we think this is?” one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a screenshot of Travis on the field during the game.

However, not everyone was convinced.

“The mark was from 1-1/2 weeks ago. She flew in right before the game, AND he didn’t have it when the game started. Have you never seen a football game? It gets pretty physical – the game gave him the ‘hickey’,” someone else added.

Taylor and Travis Aren’t Shy About PDA

If Taylor was responsible for the love bite on Travis’ neck, it wouldn’t come as much of a shock. The Grammy award winner has been very open about her relationship with Travis, and photos have shown the two kissing and holding hands, a stark contrast from her years-long relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Andrew Spruill/Instagram

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told Time when she was named 2023’s Person of the Year. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

When ​Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Start Dating?

The couple’s romance took the world by storm in the summer of 2023 when Travis revealed he tried to give Taylor his number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July. While that particular moment didn’t work out, Travis later admitted that he had “someone playing Cupid” for him and the two ended up on a date. Taylor made headlines again when she arrived to cheer on Travis at his game in September 2023, and the relationship captivated fans from there on out.

Even though they both had busy schedules with his time in the NFL and her Eras tour, they’ve made time to see one another with him traveling to see her show in Buenos Aires and her staying with him at his house in Kansas City during her tour break.