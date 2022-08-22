She’s always looking good! Dorit Kemsley has become the style star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ever since joining the franchise in 2016, and sometimes she rocks high-fashion looks sans bra.

“I love to play from head to toe — I’ll change my hair up and accessorize differently,” Dorit told Fashionista in 2017 about her style. “It’s just exciting. It’s who I am, it really is in my blood, so I enjoy it.”

When it comes to her style, the Bravo star described her looks as “a blend of trendy and fashion-forward mixed with classic and chic.” Dorit added, “I think that sums up my style and basically my wardrobe.”

Other than her newer designer looks, Dorit has rocked tons of vintage styles throughout her time on RHOBH.

“The thing that I’ve always loved about vintage is that whenever you get a piece, you know that it contains so many memories, even if you have no idea who has worn it or where it’s been,” she told Vogue in June 2021. “It has a history, and that makes it feel more meaningful. The nice thing now is that we’re living in an age where all that information is so accessible. It’s really just a matter of having time on your hands, and COVID gave a little bit more time to watch those old runway shows and go deeper and deeper and deeper.”

During the same interview, Dorit recalled the “surreal” moment she saw her style on TV for the first time.

“When I started the show, I was such a rookie, so I was taking a lot of direction from the producers. And it’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so they want you to look like a typical Beverly Hills housewife in diamonds and pretty little dresses,” she recalled. “I think that if you watch the evolution of my style on the show, I get a lot more confident and comfortable.”

Not to mention, the looks created for her Beverly Beach line have also become a focal point on the show. She’s a well-rounded fashionista!

Scroll through the gallery to see Dorit’s best braless moments over the years.