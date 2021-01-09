Cousin time! Khloé Kardashian shared a cute photo of daughter True Thompson and her cousin Dream Kardashian enjoying a playdate on Saturday, January 9.

“Happy Saturday!! Thumbs up!!” the 36-year-old captioned an adorable selfie of the trio smiling while out and about together. Rob Kardashian‘s daughter flashed a thumbs-up sign for the photo.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the Khloé and Rob’s kids hanging out. The Kardashian-Jenner kids are very close and even attended socially distanced at-home preschool classes together, alongside Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West, in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob’s 4-year-old daughter with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna and Khloé and Tristan Thompson‘s 2-year-old are “really just super connected,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in April 2020. “It’s hard to pick [True’s] favorite cousin, that’s not fair. But True and Dream are adorable together.”

“They talk their baby talk to each other, Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces,” the source gushed about the dynamic duo. “Khloé and Rob just love their special bond. But True bonds with all her cousins really well.”

In fact, a second source revealed that Khloé can already see a “sisterly bond” forming between True, Dream and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together,” the insider raved about the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren. “Dream has a great relationship with her cousins and they all spend a lot of time together.”

Likewise, True is also beloved by all of Kylie, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian‘s children, who are “obsessed” with her, according to a third insider. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either,” the source previously revealed. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness.”

The adorable hangout session came just one day after the entire family celebrated their last day of shooting their longtime E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The famous crew enjoyed an outdoor celebration with cocktails, cookies and beignets after wrapping filming for the final time. The series has been a reality staple for 14 years and 20 seasons and will conclude later this year.