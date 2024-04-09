Garth Brooks wasn’t in attendance for Trisha Yearwood’s big night at the CMT Music Awards, but he took to Instagram after the event to honor her. The country music legend congratulated his wife for taking home the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the show.

“Who she is, what she does, and how she lives her life embodies EVERYTHING this June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award is all about,” Garth, 62, wrote in his Sunday, April 7, post. “In both heart and action, Trisha Yearwood ALWAYS shows up – whether building houses for Habitat for Humanity, mentoring young female artists, or walking across the country to raise money for breast cancer, Trisha is consistent in her actions to help others.”

He also mentioned what Trisha, 59, has in common with June Carter Cash, who died in 2003. “[They’re] both world class vocalists and both lovers of people,” Garth gushed. “We can’t think of anyone more deserving to be the inaugural recipient of this award! Let’s celebrate Trisha, celebrate the legacy of June Carter Cash and pledge to do more for humanity just like these legends … let’s learn from them and always pay it forward!!!!!”

The CMT Awards gave this honor to Trisha for demonstrating “exceptional dedication” to her community and other artists. She walked the red carpet at the awards show with her sister, Beth Bernard, but Garth was nowhere in sight. While speaking to reporters on the carpet, Trisha explained that her husband was likely at the Nashville establishment they own together, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honkey Tonk. The bar opened in March.

The “She’s in Love With a Boy” singer referenced her relationship with Garth while accepting the June Cash Carter Humanitarian Award at the Sunday, April 7, show. “June Carter Cash was a force and she was married to a force,” Trisha said. “I know a little bit about a life like that. I know it wasn’t always easy, but she found ways to make sure to keep shining in her own light and she had no bigger fan than her husband Johnny Cash. I also know a little bit about that.”

Garth and Trisha started dating in the early 2000s after years of friendship and marriages to other people. They tied the knot in 2005, just months after they got engaged. While the couple doesn’t share any children together, Garth has three daughters from his first marriage to Sandy Mahl.

“It was a gift I received from Garth and the girls of having them in a life that I didn’t know I was missing,” Trisha previously admitted. “I can’t imagine my life without them.”