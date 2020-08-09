Equestrian blues! Pregnant Gigi Hadid revealed she has since given up horseback riding during her pregnancy — and she totally misses her regular rides.

After a fan inquired on Twitter if she had been continuing with her riding regimen while pregnant, the 25-year-old replied, “Early on, I did (only walking [though]) but not anymore. Missing it!!” It seems like the starlet has been playing it safe throughout the milestone period — and we’re glad about that.

The fan added that the Hadid family horse certainly must miss her, too. Luckily, Gi is still keeping the bond strong with her animals. “I still hang [with them] and bring them carrots,” she gushed in response.

It looks as though the Vogue cover star has been making the most of this special time amid quarantine at her Pennsylvania farm with boyfriend Zayn Malik, sister Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid. In fact, Gigi thinks the timing of her pregnancy with her longtime love, 27, is a “blessing in disguise,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in July.

“She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal,” the source added. “Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great. He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible. He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby.”

Life & Style confirmed Gigi and Zayn were expecting their first child together on April 28. Just a few days later, the supermodel revealed her pregnancy via livestream interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she raved during her chat from the farm on April 30.

The parents-to-be started dating in 2016 — and had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. After their split in January 2019, they spent the year apart before rekindling their romance in January 2020. Some fans even suspect the happy couple is already engaged or married. The couple started wearing matching evil eye bracelets in May … and shortly after, Zayn was spotted with a new arm tattoo: text from the poem “On Marriage” by Lebanese writer Kahlil Gibran.

Either way, we can’t wait for their bundle of joy to finally arrive — and for Gigi to get back on the horse!