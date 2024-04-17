The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist’s daughter, Jen Woolston, broke her silence five days after her mother announced her split from Gerry Turner.

“I had only the loveliest experiences being with Gerry and his family and I will hold the days we were officially family in my heart forever, and will think of them as family always,” Jen, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 17. In addition to the sweet caption, Jen shared a photo of Theresa, 70, and Gerry’s families posing for a group photo on their wedding day.

Meanwhile, Gerry’s daughter Angie Turner shared similar sentiments by writing in the comments section, “Right back at you Jen! You guys will always be family to us as well!!”

Theresa and Gerry, 72, got engaged during the season 1 finale of the dating reality show in November 2023. The pair seemed madly in love and didn’t waste any time before they tied the knot during a televised wedding ceremony in January.

However, it turns out that Gerry and Theresa’s love wasn’t meant to be and they announced their split during a joint interview on Good Morning America on April 12. Despite insisting that they’re still in love, Theresa and Gerry said they made the difficult decision to call it quits because neither of them wanted to move.

“We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” the mother of two said about their plans to find a house together.

Gerry then noted that they’re both “dedicated” to their families, and neither of them wanted to move away from their families. “So we look at these conversations and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” he explained.

The former couple also insisted that Gerry’s scandal regarding his past dating history had nothing to do with their split.

Shortly before their engagement aired on TV, one of his exes came forward with shocking claims about their secret relationship. The woman – who used the pseudonym Carolyn – claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that she dated Gerry for several years after his late wife, Toni, died in 2017. Many fans were left in shock over the allegations, as Gerry implied he hadn’t dated or kissed anyone since his late wife’s death on the show.

Disney/James Clark

After their split was confirmed, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Theresa “saw” the red flags” in their relationship. However, the source claimed she didn’t come to terms with who he really is until “it was too late.”

“It was a huge waste of time and it broke her heart, but she’ll get over it,” the insider added. “Theresa is definitely better off without him.”

In December 2023, Jen insisted that Theresa and Gerry were going strong despite the scandal. “My mom and Gerry had a conversation about it, and I don’t exactly know the full story, but, you know, she’s absolutely good with whatever they talked about,” she exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “I think that there’s some bit of truth to some parts of it and they are on the same page about it, and that’s kind of good enough for me.”