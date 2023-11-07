Mauricio Umansky has become a hot commodity since his split from estranged wife Kyle Richards, and Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG'” Gharachedaghi would love a chance to date the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“I wouldn’t mind going on a date with Mauricio, just putting it out there,” GG, 41, told Us Weekly at BravoCon, adding, “Yeah, he’s hot.”

GG is a single woman these days and has only been married once in a brief union to businessman Shalom Yeroushalmi that lasted from 2017 to 2018. She became a single mom in 2020 when she gave birth to a son, Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi, after using a sperm donor.

In addition to being a successful real estate broker, Mauricio, 53, is looking ripped after losing 20 pounds while competing on Dancing With the Stars. Although he was eliminated in week six, his grueling practices from the time he joined the show in September helped transform his body.

During that time, he was linked with his DWTS partner, Emma Slater, after the pair were photographed holding hands during an October 22 dinner date. Despite their intense chemistry on the dance floor, four days later the duo shared an Instagram video denying they were a couple.

“For full clarity, we are not dating,” Mauricio said. Emma, 34, repeated the sentiment and Mau added they were “really good friends” who had been spending a lot of time together in dance rehearsals.

Mauricio and Kyle, 54, initially denied separation rumors in a July 4 Instagram post, although they admitted to having a “rough” year. In September, the Mexico City native admitted the pair had separated and Kyle revealed during an October 25 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she was the one who initiated the split.

Following the former couple’s initial separation denial, Mauricio shared an Instagram post while detailing his incredible weight loss journey while looking so fit.

“I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol,” he captioned the shirtless gym post, even making an Ozempic joke in the comments section. Kyle has repeatedly denied rumors that she’s taken the weight loss drug after undergoing her own body transformation in 2023.

GG, however, has been completely open about her weight loss thanks to Ozempic. She revealed in a February Instagram video that she’d lost a stubborn 11 pounds in just 21 days of taking the diabetes medication, saying she “wasn’t going to lie about taking the drug like some celebrities.”

Three months later, however, GG explained that she had lost “a little bit more weight than [she] was anticipating to lose.” She started at 138 pounds and dropped down to 111 pounds by April 30, revealing in an Instagram post, “That’s when I knew it’s time to cut back. That’s when I started cutting down on units and going backwards and backwards. Until finally, now I’m just on the maintenance.”