Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Host Disco-Themed Party

Groovy! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went all out for her son Apollo’s 10th birthday, hosting an extravagant disco-themed party complete with costumes and elaborate decorations.

Gwen’s series of Sunday, February 18, Instagram Stories included a selfie of her and Blake, 47, posing together while wearing wigs and sunglasses.

In another slide, Blake appeared in full character as he pointed to the camera while Gwen, 54, filmed him and Apollo in their matching red curly-haired wigs and gold chain necklaces.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The party, which was also held in celebration of Gwen’s mother Patti Flynn’s 78th birthday, boasted a spread of candy, cakes, donuts and plenty of silver balloons and disco balls. In one photo, Patti was seen holding a cardboard cutout of a throwback photo of her with ringlet curls. The same picture even appeared in sticker format on the party’s catered burger wrappers.

The celebration continued into what appeared to be the couple’s backyard, which was turned into a petting zoo featuring sheep, goats and rabbits.

Blake and Gwen have seemingly squashed rumors that their relationship was in trouble. In one Instagram Story posted by Gwen, Blake wrapped his arm around his wife in a series of playful snaps together. Both seemed happy throughout the night as they danced to on-theme music.

The couple first sparked speculation that their marriage was on the rocks after spending New Year’s apart. Fans’ concern only increased in late January, when Blake shared a selfie to social media with country music singer Lauren Alaina. Despite the photo being posted in promotion of Blake’s TV game show, Barmageddon, and Lauren being engaged at the time, fans took to the comments section to question Blake’s relationship status with the “Hollaback Girl” singer.

However, all signs since have pointed to their marriage being solid after all. Not only did the country and pop star watch the Super Bowl and celebrate Valentine’s Day together, but Gwen recently posted a loved-up snap of her and Blake to Instagram.

“Never knew a love like this,” the “Just a Girl” singer captioned the Polaroid of her and Blake embracing each other, which she shared to Instagram on January 29. That same day, Gwen posted a second photo of a bouquet of purple flowers with a sweet message from her husband of three years.

“To pretty girl,” a card leaning against the vase read. “Love, Blake.” Less than one week later, the couple announced their new single together, “Purple Irises,” which was released on February 9.