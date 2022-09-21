Gwen Stefani’s Legs Are ~Luxurious~! See Photos of the Singer in Miniskirts, Shorts and More

Gwen Stefani is one of the most iconic music artists in Hollywood. From releasing hits such as “Hollaback Girl” and “Sweet Escape” to becoming a mom later in life, the California native proudly brought her bubbly personality to show business. Whenever she steps out for a major red carpet event, Gwen brings her own fashion A-game to the spotlight. And she never hesitates to show off her toned legs, whether she wears sexy miniskirts, dresses or shorts.

The “Luxurious” singer has even rocked the stage wearing some of her shortest skirts and shorts. In February 2022, the blonde beauty walked onstage at a Los Angeles music festival wearing a black and white checkered outfit, which featured belted shorts, fishnet tights and a matching mesh sleeveless top. Later that evening, Gwen changed into a yellow and black zebra-print one-piece ensemble. She also highlighted her long legs with knee-high socks and black combat boots.

However, the Voice coach doesn’t wait until she’s onstage to wear a sexy leg-baring outfit. She has also appeared at red carpet events sporting some of her classiest yet hottest short looks, completing some of them with either knee-high or thigh-high heeled boots.

Whenever she’s not busy working, Gwen makes sure to spend as much time as she can with her husband, Blake Shelton. The spouses, however, have the privilege of seeing one another while appearing on The Voice as coaches. Although the playful rivalry is present amongst them, Gwen has nevertheless openly gushed about her love on the show.

In a September 2022 teaser clip for season 22 of the NBC series, the Grammy Award winner complimented her husband’s coaching skills.

“I know Blake so well, and I know him outside of the show,” Gwen began in the clip. “And what he does for some of the contestants in the past 22 seasons, he really does help these people. This is the real deal, this guy.”

The couple’s home life is also just as sweet as their relationship. Blake is a devout stepdad to Gwen’s sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

In August 2022, a source exclusively described to Life & Style how “seriously” the “God’s Country” crooner takes his stepfather role.

“He wants to be there for everything — sports games, family dinners, even homework,” the insider said. “It’s not a sacrifice, as far as he’s concerned, but a privilege.”

While Gwen prioritizes her family, she still never disappoints when it comes to her fashion taste.

