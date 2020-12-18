Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people started decorating their homes for Christmas early this year. After all, it’s important to find ways to break up the Netflix binge-watching and banana bread baking! That said, Gwen Stefani may have missed the festive memo. “Who else just started decorating?!” the former No Doubt frontwoman captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, December 18.

In the cheerful clip, Gwen, 51, rocked out to her song “You Make It Feel Like It Christmas” featuring her fiancé, Blake Shelton. The proud parent, who shares kids Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, wore an edgy, red leather jacket with matching pants while hanging sparkly silver bows on her banister. Clearly, Gwen isn’t wasting any more time getting into the holiday spirit!

To be fair, the longtime Voice coach has had a lot on her plate. Gwen and Blake, 44, announced their engagement in September and have been going hard with the wedding planning ever since. “She waited five years for Blake to put a ring on it and she certainly isn’t prepared to wait another five years to walk down the aisle!” a source previously told Life & Style.

Of course, because of Covid-19, their nuptials are going to require a bit more planning than your average walk down the aisle. “It isn’t going to be easy, but they’ll make it happen,” the insider added, noting that Gwen and Blake are hoping to have “two” weddings.

“The first will be small with family at the house in Oklahoma. That’s when they’ll officially exchange vows,” the source detailed, referring to Blake’s sprawling ranch in his home state. “Gwen would love to have a Christmas wedding with the family there.”

When the pandemic, “the big ceremony and party will take place,” the insider continued. “They’re hoping it’ll be next year at their new Encino home because it’s easily accessible for their celebrity friends and the perfect setting. The house is gorgeous!”

As for Gwen’s wedding dress, the Grammy Award winner “has a few designers in mind,” including Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney and Dolce & Gabbana, the source said. We can’t wait to see how beautiful she looks!