Small world! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown was apparently high school classmates with Peter Weber‘s Bachelor contestant Sydney Hightower, and we are officially shook over this season.

The retail marketing manager, 24, came under fire after her one-on-one date with the pilot during the February 3 episode. She opened up about the racism she experienced during her teen years and how she ate “lunch in a bathroom stall” every day. A former attendee of Tuscaloosa County High School released old photos of Sydney that showed her competing in beauty pageants, seemingly in an attempt to discredit their claims. Amid the tea being spilled, it was revealed that Hannah, 25, was in the same graduating class. Our heads are officially spinning.

Hannah has not spoken out about this little detail, but it definitely comes as a surprise — especially considering she appeared twice during the season. The class size did appear to be very large so it wouldn’t be surprising if the two ladies didn’t know each other personally. Bachelor Nation is a small world, right?

Sydney’s relationship is progressing on-screen with Peter, 28, but the drama off-screen is even crazier. The brunette beauty slammed her former classmate for alluding to the idea that she was being untruthful with her personal story.

“I’ve been through so much from the town I grew up in and will not allow my story — or others — to be [diminished] because of one of the same girls, with the same mindsets, as the people who terrorized me. Not happening,” Sydney tweeted along with a screenshot of messages she sent to her hometown acquaintance.

Although she didn’t personally know the Twitter user, who seemed to be gunning for her, she claimed that their social circle “did not care” for her in high school.

“I’m not sure of the things you have been through in your life, but I do know mine,” the DM from Sydney read. “And, the things I’ve been through my whole life for having an African American father and a white mother, the struggles I have had to face, the hate that I have had to fight just because of the fact that I am bi-racial are astounding.”

The person responded and claimed that the contestant is a “bully” and manipulative. It’s hard to say how this will progress, but we have a feeling that Hannah B. will be staying far away from it.