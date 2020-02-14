Too cute! Hannah Brown may be single but she found the sweetest valentine ahead of the lovey-dovey holiday. The Bachelorette star recounted the story, which happened at popular Los Angeles coffee spot Bluestone Lane, on February 13. She was planning on being her own valentine but found “hope” that “there are good men out in the world.”

“I had looked up delivering flowers to myself to be my valentine,” the 25-year-old began on her Instagram Story while adding that she found “really pretty flowers” at the café. The Bachelor Nation babe was planning on buying the bouquet, but the barista wrapped them up and said, “It’s on me.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Hannah was charmed by the gesture. “I’m like, he’s my valentine, you’re my valentine!” she gushed but admitted she “forgot his name.” While that’s already an uplifting act of kindness, the Dancing With the Stars winner had another nice encounter. The parking attendant Edgar raved that the Alabama beauty’s smile was “all [he] needed to see.”

After her split from fiancé, Jed Wyatt, Hannah has become the most eligible ~bachelorette~ in the country. Life & Style exclusively spoke with show alums Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin about who they could picture dating the reality star.

“You know what? I’m a big Derek Peth fan. I like Derek. He’s a nice guy. He’s been through a lot, too,” Ben said during an interview with LS on January 29. Derek has appeared in the franchise three times — as a contestant on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette and two rounds of Bachelor in Paradise — so he’s definitely looking for The One.

“Also love Shawn Booth,” Ben added. “I think they’re single Bachelor Nation people. As well as Nick Viall — like all three of those. Put those guys up in a line and let her choose. I think they’d all do great.” The ex of Kaitlyn Bristowe previously told Life & Style in January that he’s “focusing on his fitness career” and is not really looking to date. Although Nick exclusively dished to LS in September that he has an “active dating life,” he tends to stay out of the Bachelor dating pool these days.

“We should have a season of Hannah as the Bachelorette with …,” Becca began to brainstorm before Ben finished her sentence. “Past rejects,” he quipped. Honestly, we’d be into it!