She’s still looking for love! Former Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer are no longer engaged, so she’s looking for love. However, the former Denver Broncos cheerleader has no interest in getting engaged on reality TV again.

While Gabby told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast in April 2023 that she would “never say never” to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, there is one thing that’s off the table.

“I’m obviously single. I would not get engaged again. Never. I will never ever say never, but I’m saying it right now,” the Dancing With the Stars alum shared, through laughter. “That I won’t do, I think that after having gone through the process you realize how much pressure it puts on your relationship and, you think you know somebody, and you really don’t.”

Is Gabby Windey Still Engaged?

The Bachelor Nation alum broke off her engagement with Erich in November 2022, two months after The Bachelorette season 19 finale aired. While they stayed tight-lipped about the breakup, Gabby broke her silence while competing on Dancing With the Stars that same month.

“For me [the dance] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” she explained of her and partner, Val Chmerkovskiy‘s waltz performed to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approached life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Why Did Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Split?

Gabby revealed that “compatibility” was the main reason for their breakup.

“Dancing [With the Stars] does take up a lot of your time, but I feel like our time together was never really limited. We would still see each other afterward,” she explained to Us Weekly in December 2022. “It was just getting to know the relationship in-person because we were long-distance and before that kind of in a bubble [while The Bachelorette was airing]. Sometimes you don’t always know the questions to ask or it’s up to the other person to really know themselves and bring forth their truth. So I think it was a lot of getting to know each other in real life.”

While appearing on the “Off the Vine” podcast, Gabby revealed that when she was engaged, she would look down at her ring and feel like it was “tainted.” She explained, “This isn’t how an engagement ring is supposed to feel.”

That being said, the former ABC personality did “genuinely think” she was engaged to “the person I could spend the rest of my life with.”

Going forward, Gabby told Kaitlyn that she’s “learned” from the past relationship and wants “to do it different” going forward.