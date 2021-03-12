Shut down! Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston responded to rumors she’s dating Matt James’ BFF Tyler Cameron after they met on season 25.

“Tyler has a girlfriend, so everyone needs to get this out of their heads,” Katie, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 11. The Seattle native met the male model, 28, during her week 6 one-on-one date with Matt, 29, where they pranked his pal during a massage. She was eliminated later that night.

For his part, the Bachelorette alum from Hannah Brown’s season has not publicly talked about dating anyone, but he has been romantically linked to model Camila Kendra for the past few months. After looking for love on a reality dating show, the Florida native is keeping his romantic life out of the spotlight from now on. When asked about his dating life during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in early February, Tyler remained hush-hush.

“I keep that world private,” he said at the time while noting he’s “extremely happy” at the moment. “There are just things I want to do for myself and work life and construction that I am excited about. That really has my focus right now. I am extremely happy. Things are going great right now. I am pushing myself in new ways and am excited to see what has all come out of it.”

As for Katie, she is rumored to be the new Bachelorette for season 17, according to Reality Steve. The twist is season 25 contestant Michelle Young is also reportedly going to be the lead of her own season later this year.

It’s clear both ladies are ready to find love. Katie is “the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for,” her ABC bio reads. She “needs a man who can laugh along with her,” and she also wants a partner who can appreciate her skills as a “witty storyteller.”

Although Katie loves to joke around and have a good time, she is also “looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally.”

The new leading ladies have not yet been announced by the reality franchise, but Katie has been teasing the idea for weeks. “Patience,” she tweeted on March 8, and she “liked” a slew of tweets encouraging people to tune in to After the Final Rose, which is being hosted by Emmanuel Acho. It was reported that she and Michelle, 27, will be announced as the new Bachelorette.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds!