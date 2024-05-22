Jacob Elordi is one of the biggest hunks in Hollywood, but he’s been ordered to rein himself in and get a steady girlfriend if he wants to avoid being known as a total womanizer.

“The growing consensus amongst people who know Jacob is that he needs to batten down the hatches and clean up his act as he makes the transition from TV heartthrob to real-deal, bankable movie star,” a Hollywood source close to the actor, 26, exclusively tells Life & Style.

The actor’s career has certainly taken off since he starred as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series. He went on to play Nate Jacobs in the hit HBO drama Euphoria before taking on the role of Elvis Presley in the film Priscilla and receiving critical acclaim for his performance in Saltburn.

In 2024 Hollywood, the source notes, evolving into an A-list actor “means having a spotless personal life and not bed-hopping and having these little flings that have been Jacob’s M.O. since he landed Euphoria four years ago.”

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Jacob was previously linked to a slew of celebrities, including Kissing Booth costar Joey King and Euphoria star Zendaya as well as model Kaia Gerber. Most recently, Jacob has been in an on-off relationship with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin. They began dating in December 2021 but reportedly split in August 2022; however, they were spotted vacationing together in Italy in 2023, but have kept their relationship mostly under wraps.

While Jacob has “a ton of rivals gossiping about him and waiting for him to slip up,” the source says, he’s also got “a fairly strong support system around him between his L.A.-based business team and his family back in Australia.”

The actor’s most recent film, Oh, Canada, had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024, and the insider notes that “there’s only one path to the A-list for Jacob — and it means being on your best behavior!”

As Jacob continues to line up film projects, says the source, “The stakes are incredibly high for this guy.” Jacob is currently slated to play the Monster in Frankenstein, the upcoming horror film written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, and a Korean War veteran in On Swift Horses, an upcoming drama film directed by Daniel Minahan.

Being surrounded by so many beautiful people in Hollywood, the source questions, “It’s still an open question as to whether or not he can really go the distance.”