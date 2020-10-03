The birthday doesn’t stop! Jordyn Woods showed off a stunning self-portrait commissioned and gifted to her by her new boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, in honor of her 23rd birthday. “So beautiful,” the model captioned a photo of the painting by artist Aaron Kizer. “Thank you @karltowns.”

The up-and-coming actress and the basketball player, 24, first sparked romance rumors back in August 2019 — though at the time, Jordyn insisted the athlete was just a friend when fans inquired on social media.

Jordyn and Karl made their relationship Instagram official on Saturday, September 26. “I found you, then I found me,” the SECNDNTURE founder gushed in her caption, sharing several photos of the new couple being affectionate with one another on the beach during her 23rd birthday trip to Mexico with friends. The pair even wore matching Versace swimsuits for the snaps.

On Wednesday, September 30, the dynamic duo were photographed enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu — and the fitness influencer was dressed to impress during the night out. Though the couple has only been out once publicly since confirming their relationship, Jordyn has opened up about their connection and how they met in the days following the pictures in Mexico.

“We have been friends for a long time,” the Life of Kylie alum told Extra on September 29. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.” The Sacrifice star lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017 and the professional basketball player’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died in April 2020.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star also addressed the backlash she and her new beau received for her caption on their photos from the Mexican getaway. “Yeah, people were getting on me about the caption, but I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” Jordyn noted. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”

Jordyn has also been romantically linked to celebs like Jaden Smith, Fai Khadra and Chris Brown in the past — but it seems she found the person she connects with the most.