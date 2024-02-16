Kaitlyn Bristowe seemingly threw shade at ex Nick Viall after he made a dig at her comments that she felt “asexual.”

“Aloha to everyone except for people who make fun of my sexuality for likes. Having a libido expert on the pod soon. DM the podcast page for questions,” Kaitlyn, 38, wrote alongside two photos of her posing in a black swimsuit via Instagram on Thursday, February 15. The snapshots were taken as she enjoyed a vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

She shared the post just one week after admitting that her sex drive was “gone” at the end of her relationships during the February 6 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. While she didn’t directly name any of her exes, many fans speculated that the comment was about her ex-fiancé Jason Tartick.

“I thought I was asexual. I literally thought I was asexual,” the Bachelorette alum told guest Stassi Shroeder at the time. “I was like, ‘I think at this point I could see myself more with a woman’ — I actually thought that — than a man. I get it. Like, I think women are hot. I could do that.”

Nick, 43, then inserted himself into the situation by leaving a suspicious comment on one of Jason’s Instagram posts two days after the podcast episode was released. Jason, 35, shared a shirtless photo of himself and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron, which prompted Nick to comment, “Nothing asexual about this.”

Shortly after the “Viall Files” host made the remark, Jason was asked his thoughts on the matter while talking to Page Six. “Nick’s a friend. I love Nick,” he told the outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, February 14, seemingly dodging the question. “I think what Nick is doing with his podcast is unreal and, you know what? I like Nick. Nick’s a good guy.”

Nick and Kaitlyn first met when she was the star of The Bachelorette during season 11 in 2015. He came in second place, while she ended the season engaged to Shawn Booth. The pair split in 2018, and Kaitlyn moved on with Jason the following year. The couple got engaged in 2021, though shocked fans when they announced their split in August 2023.

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” Kaitlyn and Jason wrote in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Now that he’s single, fans have expressed their interest in having Jason star as the next Bachelor. However, the Buffalo, New York, native admitted he doesn’t see himself taking on the leading role. “I think I’m probably too old,” he said during the January 15 episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I think, you know, 35 for a Bachelor is kind of old.”