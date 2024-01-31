Savannah Chrisley revealed she saw Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s split coming months before the pair called off their engagement and broke up in August 2023.

Jason, 35, was a guest on Savannah’s “Unlocked” podcast on Tuesday, January 30, when the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, broke the news to him.

“She came on my podcast in March, and I just knew from how she was talking. I was like, ‘This is not going anywhere. This is going to end,'” Savannah told Jason about Kaitlyn, 37.

Jason responded, “I’ve heard there were a lot of conversations I wasn’t aware of before the breakup that were similar to that.” He revealed that Kaitlyn broke up with him privately in July 2023 before the pair revealed their split in a joint announcement and that he too “kind of” saw it ahead of time. “I knew it was coming, but I was avoiding it,” he confessed.

The Buffalo, New York, native claimed that problems arose after his May 2021 proposal.

“I think right when we got engaged, a lot of outside things entered into our life and I think as a result of that, resentment was built and it wasn’t worked through,” Jason recalled.

“If I look at myself running from [conflict], also knowing that she was truly falling out of love. I went into security protection mode as opposed to trying to salvage, I was like, ‘Gotta make myself feel safe,’ if that makes sense,” he explained.

Savannah praised the former couple about how they handled the public split.

“Kaitlyn was on my podcast. It was great. She was awesome. I have so much respect for the two of y’all and how you handled your breakup,” she told Jason. “I feel like it’s been very adult. And I don’t think it’s been, at least in the public eye, I don’t think it’s been messy.”

Jason said her take was “interesting,” as there have been some bumpy post-split moments between him and Kaitlyn. The former Bachelorette contestant additionally revealed in his upcoming book, Talk Money to Me: The 8 Essential Financial Questions to Discuss With Your Partner, that issues involving finances also plagued him and Kaitlyn.

Prior to June 2019, before we moved in together, my ex and I never had a candid conversation about money. I never told her the important numbers that defined my financial health, and she didn’t tell me hers. Hell, I didn’t even ask,” Jason wrote in a excerpt shared by People.

Another bump in the breakup road came after Jason shared a heartbreaking video moving out of her home which included their golden retrievers Ramen and Pinot looking on forlornly, Kaitlyn ​proceeded to accuse him of “not protecting” her from haters by posting such a sad moment. Jason said at the time that the move “physically and mentally sucks.”

“We talked about protecting each other through it because, of course, when you go through breakups you want to have your side and someone to have their side,” Kaitlyn said during the September 19, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “To justify it and say all these things. We really agreed on protecting each other.”

“When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” she continued. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.” The former Bachelorette said it made her “really sad” that Jason posted the video as they had been making their dogs a “priority” after announcing their split in August.

The former couple told fans, “Our dogs Ramen and Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”