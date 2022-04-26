Katharine McPhee’s Hottest Swimsuit Photos Prove She’s So Stunning in a Bikini! See Her Looks

One hot mama! After turning 38 in March 2022, Katharine McPhee still looks as gorgeous as ever. The American Idol alum, who welcomed her first child in February 2021, has shared many bikini photos that will make your jaw drop!

When it comes to her fantastic figure, Katharine has her commitment to workouts to thank. Her personal trainer, Oscar Smith, previously told Life & Style that Katharine is a “competitive athlete” who does “not quit” during her intense workouts.

Her exercise regimen includes workouts targeted at different parts of the body. “For upper body, we would focus on a specific body part, then start off what I call ‘the Triangle,’” Oscar explained.

Additionally, Oscar said Katharine’s last set of upper body workouts, which he refers to as “max reps,” are quite intense. “Some days with no weights would be 15 reps of assisted pull-ups, chin-ups, reverse grip pull-ups, close grip pull-ups, wide grip pull-ups, 50 dips, then 50 decline push-ups, 50 incline push-ups, 50 regular push-ups,” he said, noting that she either does this for three sets or until she gives up. Katharine’s cardio exercises, Oscar added, include jump rope, sit-ups, box jumps, sprints and running up and down the stairs.

While it may seem like the songstress is a workout fanatic, her trainer said she’s actually only in the gym a couple of times per week. “We would meet at least two times per week depending on her schedule, and each session would be an hour or a bit more depending on her,” Oscar said.

Outside of her workouts, Katharine spends time with her husband, Canadian composer David Foster, whom she met during season 5 of American Idol when she was a contestant back in 2006. The pair have been married since June 2019. They welcomed their son, Rennie, on February 24, 2021, and have been navigating parenthood together since.

“I’m a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap and he’s such a good little baby,” Katharine shared during an April 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m so in love. … It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”

