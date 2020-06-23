It’s officially summer! Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid slayed in bikinis while hanging out on a yacht in Sardinia, a luxe Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. The ladies arrived at their destination via private jet on June 23 and immediately started soaking up the sun.

Both A-listers spent the past few months quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, spent the majority of their time at their sprawling estate in Canada before heading back to their Beverly Hills mansion.

The model, 23, seemed to be enjoying her downtime and even admitted she was “happy” the “Yummy” singer’s tour was postponed due to COVID-19.

“I honestly feel like with that whole thing everything happens for a reason,” Hailey said during the May 11 episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch. “I’m almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. When the tour does come back around and when we do go out … when you go out, you’re just going to be strong and healthy. That makes me feel a little bit better.”

Bella, 23, was laying low at her family’s Pennsylvania farm. While she had time to relax, garden and horseback ride, it’s definitely been an exciting time for her family because of her sister Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy with longtime off-and-on boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Bella is “thrilled” to see her big sis, 25, so “happy” with the One Direction singer, 27, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

“Bella was ‘skeptical’ about Zayn and Gigi’s relationship because of their rocky past,” the source added. “She was unsure whether Zayn was the right guy for her sister, but since they [had] all been self-isolating together he’s proved her wrong.”

The Victoria’s Secret babe and “Pillowtalk” artist were first romantically linked in late 2015. Since then, they have broken up and gotten back together a few times, with their most recent reconciliation in December 2019.

“Bella got to see a different side to Zayn — a more loving, mature and nurturing side, and she now understands why Gigi loves him so much,” the insider expressed.

Although the catwalk queens have been enjoying the togetherness, it looks like Bella was ready to jet off with her pals. Keep scrolling to see photos of Bella and Hailey’s insane bikini bodies!