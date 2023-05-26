Honesty hour! Katie Maloney is getting real about where she and ex-husband Tom Schwartz stand after their 2022 divorce was finalized.

“I just communicate about the dogs. I’m not in any place where I’m trying to hang out with him,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 36, shared during her Los Angeles Times profile, which was published on Thursday, May 25. “I think he needs to have a come-to-Jesus moment and he needs to get his s–t together if he ever wants to have any kind of redeeming moment for himself. Not just in this group, but for himself.”

Her response came after the Something About Her sandwich shop co-founder was asked if her relationship with Schwartz, 40, has impacted her friendship and partnership with Ariana Madix.

“I don’t think there’s an issue,” Katie added. She and Tom finalized their divorce in October 2022.

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host has been famously #TeamAriana after news broke on March 3 that Tom Sandoval had been cheating with Raquel Leviss. At the time, Life & Style confirmed that Ariana and Sandoval, 40, had split after nine years together.

Shutterstock (2)

During the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, which aired on May 17, Schwartz admitted to knowing about the affair between Sandoval and Raquel, 28, since August 2022. This has since impacted his relationships with both Katie and Ariana, along with other members of the VPR cast.

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was a linear thing,” recalled while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 5. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Ariana had a sit-down with the Minnesota native during the season 10 finale, explaining to Schwartz that they could no longer be friends following the affair.

“I just wanted to look you in the eyes and say I’m sorry for this whole thing,” Schwartz told Ariana during the VPR episode. “I’m not looking for sympathy here, but I’m being painted as this co-conspirator, and it’s f–king devastating to me.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails author replied, “I don’t think that you are that person, but I will not have mutual friends with him. So, I’m not your friend anymore.”

Ariana has since spoken further about Schwartz’s participation in Sandoval and Raquel’s illicit relationship, saying that he “was actively participating in my downfall,” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from May 17.

She went to say that “if Tom Schwartz wants to save himself in any way” he should no longer be friends with Sandoval.