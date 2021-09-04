Burying the hatchet? Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston revealed she’s “spoken” to ex Greg Grippo amid rumors he’s the new Bachelor for season 26.

The former leading lady, 30, set the record straight after a fan on Twitter accused her of “publicly ripping” Greg, 28, “to shreds” following their tumultuous relationship on season 17.

“Greg and I have spoken privately and moved on. You should, too,” Katie clapped back at the commenter, who said she and fiancé Blake Moynes were only together “for now.” The Canadian stud, 30, popped the question to the former marketer during the finale.

Katie and Greg’s reconciliation comes amid chatter that the New Jersey native is one of the main contenders to become the next Bachelor. However, no one has been announced by the franchise yet.

Before the Bachelorette finale, Greg and Katie got into an explosive fight after the contestant expressed that he didn’t understand why she needed to continue exploring her relationships with Blake and Justin Glaze. The Washington native could only give him so much assurance because she was waiting until a proposal to tell someone she loved them.

“I don’t give a f—k about the rose. I was just telling you that you filled a hole in my heart,” Greg said before self-eliminating. “I deserve more than what I’ve been given on your side. I’m not happy here anymore. I’m done here.”

The tension between them didn’t subside at After the Final Rose, where Katie spoke her mind.

“I fill a hole in your heart, yet you treated me the way you did. You spoke down to me. You didn’t even bother to say goodbye,” she told her ex. “You say you love me, but I don’t even think you know what love is.”

The TikTok influencer responded to viewers who accused her of not being over Greg following season 17.

“It doesn’t make sense to forget how someone mistreated me and how it made me feel just because I’m very happy and in love,” she told Us Weekly in August. “You have the opportunity to speak to someone who hurt you, you’re going to do it and you don’t really get that opportunity sometimes in real life when an ex does mistreat you.”

Katie noted she and Greg were both able to have “that final closure” during ATFR when they were able to speak their “own truth.”

“We’re ready to just close that door forever and move forward,” she said. “You can be happy and in love in your relationship, but still be upset with how someone treated you in the past and you want to speak on it.”