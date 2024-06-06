Kendall Jenner said Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner was flirting with her mom, Kris Jenner, when he came over to her house for dinner, as seen during the Thursday, June 5, episode of The Kardashians.

In an interview with producers that ran after the show’s credits, Kendall, 28, was asked if she thought Gerry, 72, had been getting a little too playful in gushing over Kris, 68.

“Yes, he was commenting on her smile and her eyes and her energy,” the supermodel responded. “I’m like, I think we should leave, like, I don’t know!”

When Kris was asked about the topic, she seemed to agree, replying, “Hey Gerry, I have a boyfriend. OK?” referring to longtime love Corey Gamble, adding with a laugh, “Oh lord!” about Gerry’s apparent fondness towards her.

The episode saw the Indiana retiree join the ladies for dinner, since Kendall had become a huge Golden Bachelor fan.

Kris said her daughter was “absolutely obsessed with Gerry. She is beyond, beyond glued to the TV when it comes on,” adding, “By the way, I’m a huge fan too! Can’t be more excited.”

Gerry watched an episode of his season with the ladies, and Kendall was so impressed that her mother was able to get the Golden Bachelor in person for a viewing.

“My mom in her Kris Jenner ways figured it out, pulled some strings with Disney and Hulu and got Gerry to come over for dinner while the season is airing which is really special,” she explained.

It was during the episode viewing that Kendall saw Theresa Nist’s name in Gerry’s phone call log, realizing she was the likely his final rose recipient.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I saw his phone! He called her like, five times … I saw his call log!” she told pal Hannah Cohen. “I know who wins, I think, I’m assuming, because I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.”

Kendall later confirmed with producers that Theresa, 70, won Gerry’s season, although viewers had yet to see that happen as the finale hadn’t aired at the time the Kardashians episode was filmed.

“I saw it and I felt like I was looking through a boyfriend’s phone and I saw things I shouldn’t have seen. My heart dropped when I saw her name,” the 818 Tequila founder said, realizing the ending of The Golden Bachelor had been spoiled for her.

Gerry proposed to Theresa in the finale, which aired on November 30, 2023. The pair wed in a televised ceremony on January 4.

The duo stunned fans when during an April 12 appearance on Good Morning America, Gerry and Theresa announced they were divorcing after four months of marriage.

He explained, “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families … So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.” Later that day, Gerry filed for divorce in Petersburg, Indiana.