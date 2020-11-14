Khloe Kardashian Gives Tour of Calabasas Home on ‘Moving Day’ — See Inside the House!

One last look. Khloé Kardashian gave fans a tour inside her $19 million Calabasas mansion on Saturday, November 14 — the day she and her daughter, True Thompson, are moving out of their home.

“I’ll miss you,” the 36-year-old wrote over an Instagram Stories video in which she showed off her bare living room. “Thank you for the memories, House.” In another set of clips, the mother of one gave a glimpse of her 2-year-old’s nursery, including True’s incredible closet spaces.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared videos of her lavish backyard and pool, as well as her gorgeous garden landscaping. “Bye bye, beautiful house,” Khloé captioned one of the final clips as she and her first child, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, bid their longtime residence adieu.

In May, Life & Style confirmed the reality star put her longtime family home on the market. People reported the Revenge Body host raked in a solid $15.5 million for the property in an off-market sale in early November. The impressive price tag on the home is more than double what Khloé originally paid for the house: $7.2 million. The incredible abode boasts a home gym, lavish kitchen and an immaculately decorated backyard with a huge playhouse for Khlo’s toddler.

Like the rest of her famous family, the E! personality has expensive taste and keeps her dwellings looking opulent. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” an insider previously told Life & Style of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s penchant for nearly regal home furnishings. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

In the past, the Good American founder has worked with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to outfit her living space with the trendiest pieces. His design services cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” the source revealed to Life & Style, noting Khloé’s home aesthetic is “very girly with modern touches.”

Scroll through the gallery below to take a tour through Khloé’s incredible Calabasas mansion on moving day!