OK, Kim Kardashian, we see you! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram, and we have to say, we love it. “11:11,” Kim captioned her post on Tuesday, January 12.

In the photo, the KKW Beauty founder, 40, had her hair half-up, half-down with a high ponytail on top. Overall, the whole vibe was very reminiscent of Ariana Grande. Additionally, Kim rocked a sheer top with a pair of light-wash jeans. To complete her look, the E! personality threw on some silver hoop earrings and opted for neutral makeup.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ultimately, Kim looked totally casual and youthful in comparison to her usual style. In fact, we can’t remember the last time the Skims founder wore jeans! More often than not, she steps out in over-the-top slacks with cut-outs and patterns or dresses up a pair of designer sweats.

Unsurprisingly, Kim’s friends and family couldn’t help but gush over her sweet ensemble and glam. “Cutie,” sister Kylie Jenner commented. “So cute!!!” added Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

In recent weeks, the dedicated mom, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with husband Kanye West, hasn’t been as active on social media. However, she and Kanye, 43, continue to make headlines amid their marital woes. Kim “wants to move forward” with divorcing the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 43, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch on January 5.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” one insider told the publication. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Of course, with four young children running around, Kim is “really trying to keep the peace” with Kanye, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style on January 6. “He is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives.”

No matter what happens between the A-list couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, Kim is “hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible,” noted the insider. “She wants to remain on amicable terms for the sake of the kids.”