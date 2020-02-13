Honestly, who needs Disney World when you’re Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids? North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, share a playroom, which their mama gave fans a tour of via Instagram on February 12, and it’s pretty amazing.

“Just because you always say my house is so minimal,” the 39-year-old began. “You guys haven’t seen my playroom.” Kim then prompted to show her followers the stage, which features a bunch of instruments, including a drum set. It looks like they take after their father’s passion for music. The mom of four even revealed North likes to play the violin.

The room is made up of different stations. There’s a section where the kids sit and do homework. There’s one for Psalm and all his toys, one for Saint, which includes Legos, one for North, which features OMG dolls, and lastly, probably the cutest one yet: Chicago’s. Chi’s station is made up of a mini grocery store with a very realistic cash register.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This wasn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave her followers a glimpse of her home. In January, the brunette beauty took a tour of her kitchen — specifically her fridges and pantry — after she received backlash for posting a photo of herself posing next to an empty refrigerator. Kim wanted to prove to the naysayers that she does keep food in the house.

“I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my [four] children and since you guys are dying to know, here is a peek inside our main fridge filled with fruits and veggies,” she said at the time.

It’s evident Kim is all about her children, which is part of the reason why she thinks she shouldn’t have more. With everything going on, it would be harder for her to give them individual attention.

“I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” the KKW Beauty founder divulged to Laura Wasser on the February 11 episode of her “All’s Fair” podcast. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff.” Makes total sense!

Keep scrolling to see photos of the playroom below.